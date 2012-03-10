Crews fight 2 vehicle fires in Anna, 5 minutes apart

Fire crews fought two vehicle fires within five minutes on Saturday.

The first fire occurred around 2:40 p.m. in the Anna Fire/Police Department parking lot.

According to Anna Fire Chief Mike Stoner, the driver of a railroad maintenance truck pulled into the parking lot and alerted fire crews of the fire. It took three firefighters to extinguish the flames.

The chief says it was bizarre to have a truck on fire show up on their parking lot.



Meanwhile, the second fire happened around 2:45 p.m.

According to the fire department, a van was fully engulfed on Murphy School Road.

Fire crews say the vehicle was a complete loss.

