SIU architect students helping Harrisburg rebuild

It's Spring Break week on the SIU campus, but not everyone is hitting the beaches for some fun in the sun.

Instead, a group of SIU students and their professor in the School of Architecture are helping tornado victims in Harrisburg rebuild their homes.

The students are taking pictures of the damaged homes. And measurements of the existing structures to begin the process of building the homeowners a new place to live.

"What we're hoping to do is offer them design services for the folks who have lost their homes," said Professor Jon Daniel Davey Ph.D., A.I.A. with SIU's School of Architecture. "We're going to sit down with them and identify what has been lost. And then help them reconstruct and redesign a new home."

And the program is free of charge to anyone in the Harrisburg area that has damage from the tornado that tore through Harrisburg on February 29.

"And I just thought that it was a great opportunity to get something you want done with professional help," said Miki Pavelonis. " We're of the understanding that it's about a $10,000 value. So I think we're very lucky."

The SIU students will be working out of the Harrisburg Public Library throughout the week, from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m. daily. All you have to do to get their help is stop in and sign up for the program.

"Also if they have an old picture of their home, that can help us in the redesign of their new home. We're trying to design homes with sustainability and some 'green-architecture' to it. So that what they have new will be better then what they had old," said Professor Davey.

