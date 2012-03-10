Change your clock and your smoke alarm batteries

Daylight saving time begins Sunday at 2 a.m. Clocks get moved ahead one hour, and it's a good time to check your smoke alarm batteries.

According to the US Fire Administration, a properly installed and maintained smoke alarm is the only thing in your home that can alert you and your family to a fire 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Here are just a few tips the USFA recommends:

-Dust or vacuum smoke alarms when you change the batteries.



-Test alarms once a month using the test button.



-Replace the entire alarm if it's more than 10 years old or doesn't work properly when tested.



-Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, including the basement, and both inside and outside of sleeping areas.



-For the best protection, equip your home with a combination of ionization and photoelectric smoke alarms or dual sensor alarms.



-Interconnect all smoke alarms throughout your home so that when one sounds, they all sound. Interconnected alarms are available at most stores that sell smoke alarms.



-Make sure everyone in your home understands the warning of the smoke alarm and knows how to respond.



Finally, prepare and practice an escape plan so that you and your loved ones can get out of your home safely.

