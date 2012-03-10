SNAP assistance in Saline County

The Illinois Department of Human Services (DHS) Saturday announced assistance for families affected by the Southern Illinois tornado.

According to DHS, replacement Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be issued for food that was destroyed in the disaster.

Active SNAP recipients who lost food that was purchased with SNAP benefits due to the February 29 disaster or subsequent power outages have until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 22 to request replacement.

Those requesting replacement must visit the Saline County Family Community Resource Center, at 320 E. Raymond Street in Harrisburg.

For more information, please call the DHS Harrisburg office at (618) 253-7161 or TTY: (866) 847-6174.

