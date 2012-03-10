TVA still removing trees near transmission lines - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TVA still removing trees near transmission lines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is still removing trees along easements it owns in order to protect its transmission lines.

The utility began the massive initiative in 2007 and doesn't expect to finish for another four or five years, TVA service manager Jason Regg told the Johnson City Press (http://bit.ly/wwWG7A).

Recently, crews were in Jonesborough, Tenn., cutting back vegetation. All trees with a mature height of at least 15 feet are being removed under the initiative.

The regulations were implemented by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation and TVA has been working to clear more than 2,500 miles surrounding transmission lines over seven states.

 

Information from: Johnson City Press, http://www.johnsoncitypress.com

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

