Harrisburg gets $1 million grant for road project - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

HARRISBURG, Ill. (AP) -

The tornado-ravaged community of Harrisburg is getting a $1 million grant to improve access to the city's hospital.

A powerful Feb. 29 tornado left seven people dead in the southern Illinois community.

Plans have been in the works since at least last year for improving access to Harrisburg Medical Center by alleviating flooding on 1 of the main arteries to it.

But officials said they got a renewed sense of urgency for the project after the tornado.

Mayor Eric Gregg says his first thought when the tornado hit was whether the road was open.

The funding includes $350,000 from a U.S. Department of Transportation grant, and the rest from an Illinois Department of Transportation grant.

Missouri Road will be raised about 4 feet to get it over the 100-year flood plain.

Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Good Friday morning, it is April 6. First Alert Weather We’ll start out in the upper 40s this morning. 

