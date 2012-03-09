Cape County Enforcers game to benefit local detective

A Heartland football team hopes to score more than just bragging rights at an upcoming game. The Cape County Enforcers hope to help one of their own tackle a recent cancer diagnosis.

They're prepping for the big game coming up against the Springfield Guns.

"I believe it's the best team we've had so far," said head coach Tim Smith.

On the roster this year: Cape Girardeau and Jackson Police Officers, members of the Cape County Sheriff's Department, and local national guardsmen.

"We'll play some power ball, got a lot of speed plan on using that," said Smith.

Above all that, they will play with heart. The game is in honor of Detective Travis Sikes with the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Department. "Family/friends it's been overwhelming the support I've got," said Detective Sikes.

In October Detective Sikes learned he has mantle cell lymphoma. He's currently undergoing his fourth round of treatments.

"From what they tell me it will throw it into remission for who knows how long and we'll go from there," said Sikes.

It's his 17th year with the department, and he's been involved with the Enforcers in the past.

"I used to play on it when I was younger," said Sikes.

Now his co-workers and friends want to dedicate a win, and the proceeds to him.

"You always wonder how many friends you've got, it's unbelievable I've got people coming out of the woodwork," said Sikes.

"We're playing with him in our hearts and we're going to come out and deliver one heck of a football game for the fans and for Travis," said player Andy Nobles.

Humbled by the gesture, Sikes just wants to get back soon to doing what he loves.

"Every day is a new day you just keep going," said Sikes. "Still living, still breathing all you can do."

The big game is coming up Saturday, March 24, 2012 at the Cape Central High School football stadium.

The action begins at 4 p.m. with activities for the kids, then a two mile walk/run at 4:30 p.m.

The game kicks off at 5:30 p.m.

According to organizers some cheerleaders from the St. Louis Rams will be in attendance, and America's Got Talent winner Neal E. Boyd of Sikeston is scheduled to sing the national anthem.

If anyone would like to sign up for the walk/run or donate food, meat or drinks please send an e-mail to capecountyenforcers@gmail.com

Copyright KFVS 2012. All rights reserved.