4 injured in Union County wreck

A wreck shut down Route 3 near McClure for a while Friday afternoon.



It's three miles north of the Route 3 and 146 intersection just north of McClure.

Illinois State Police say a pickup truck with a trailer was northbound on Route 3 when the truck tried to turn left and pulled into the southbound lane in front of a Ford Mustang going southbound.

Four people were in the car. Three women and one man were taken to Cape Girardeau hospitals.

No word on the extent of their injuries.



Route 3 was closed in both directions. Traffic was backed up in both directions.

Union County, McClure, East Cape, and the Illinois State Police are all working the wreck.

