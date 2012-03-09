4 injured in Union County wreck - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

4 injured in Union County wreck

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
UNION COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

A wreck shut down Route 3 near McClure for a while Friday afternoon.

It's three miles north of the Route 3 and 146 intersection just north of McClure.

Illinois State Police say a pickup truck with a trailer was northbound on Route 3 when the truck tried to turn left and pulled into the southbound lane in front of a Ford Mustang going southbound.

Four people were in the car.  Three women and one man were taken to Cape Girardeau hospitals.

No word on the extent of their injuries.

Route 3 was closed in both directions. Traffic was backed up in both directions.

Union County, McClure, East Cape, and the Illinois State Police are all working the wreck.

