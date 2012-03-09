Highly decorated WW II hero laid to rest

Family and friends gathered to remember one of the most decorated World War II veterans in Missouri at his funeral today in Sikeston. Crystal Britt spoke with James Tanner's family about this local hero.

Crystal introduces us to Heartland football team hoping to score more than just bragging rights at an upcoming game. This group of law enforcement officers hope to help one of their own tackle a recent cancer diagnosis.



City, county and state leaders along with Heartland News anchor Jeff Cunningham, his wife Andrea, and their daughter Holland took part in the groundbreaking for Melaina's Magical Playland. Jeff and his wife have been working on building the all-accessible playground since 2008.

GOP presidential candidate is scheduled to be in Cape Girardeau tomorrow for an event with State Rep. Jo Ann Emerson. Christy Millweard takes a look at the preps for tomorrow's event.

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Route 3 near McClure shut down the road for a while this afternoon.

A school bus with 10 elementary students was involved in a crash with a pickup truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and South Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau this afternoon. Luckily, no one was injured.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers cleaned up wind damage this week at the Birds Point - New Madrid Floodway. They are closely watching river levels after recent rain as rebuilding of the levee is to continue.

Katie's Diner in Portageville went up in flames last night. The owner of the well-known diner says he will rebuild. Tyler Profilet tells us what happened.

Fire crews fought a suspicious fire at an unoccupied home in Cairo in the 400 block of 24th Street today.



A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in McCracken County early this morning.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has lowered the speed limit on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter to 35 miles per hour.

Illinois may be hundreds of miles from the nearest ocean, but that doesn't mean state lawmakers aren't concerned about sea life. The Illinois House voted Thursday to ban the possession of shark fins.

This story has gotten a bit of attention on our Facebook page. Two children discovered alone living inside an abandoned school bus are in foster care, according to a spokesperson with Texas Child Protective Services.

Yesterday marked the 101st International Women Day. An article written by The Independent in the United Kingdom explored the best places to be a woman in today's world in various categories, including the arts, economic opportunities and politics. Check out this slideshow.

TripAdvisor.com named its 2012 list of Top 25 Beach Destinations in the World. Seven U.S. cities made the list. Mexico claimed more spots than any other country, while Cuba, Egypt and Turkey each made the list twice. See the list in a slideshow.

Don't forget to spring your clocks forward one hour this weekend! Losing an hour of sleep isn't easy for anyone, but there are ways to make springing ahead during daylight saving time easier.

Have a great weekend!



