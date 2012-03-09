School bus, pickup with trailer collides in Cape Girardeau

A school bus with 10 elementary students was involved in a crash with a pickup truck pulling a trailer at the intersection of Hwy. 74 and South Kingshighway Friday afternoon.



According to a Cape Girardeau school official, 10 Jefferson Elementary students were on the bus. No one was injured.

The school sent another bus to pick up the students and finish the route.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.