Corps repairs wind damage at Birds Point floodway

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers complete scheduled maintenance within the Birds Point-New Madrid Floodway last week.

A small crews was back on site this week to repair wind-damaged plastic, and will return to Memphis when the work is complete.

All desensitized blasting agent was removed from the Floodway Thursday.

In May 2011, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers blasted the levee to relieve pressure on a swollen Mississippi River and save bordering communities.  The levee breach flooded 130,000 acres of farmland.

The corps is also closely monitoring the river levels after recent rain.  The river was at 36.0 feet on the Cairo gage at noon Friday, and has been rising rapidly the last few days.

According to the corps, the last available NWS forecast, from Thursday morning, indicates a crest of 37.5 feet on March 12.  Daily patrols of the repaired Floodway levees will resume if river levels warrant. The project update includes a link to the current NWS forecasts.

"Operation Restore" has been funded through the Disaster Relief Appropriations Act. This project represents the full repair of the Floodway levees to pre-operational levels of protection. 

Earthwork is planned to resume this spring as soon as field conditions allow.

