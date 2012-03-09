Groundbreaking held for Melaina's Magical Playland

Jeff Cunningham addresses the crowd at the groundbreaking. (Source: Heartland News assignment manager John Broeckling)

City, county and state leaders along with our Heartland News anchor Jeff Cunningham, his wife Andrea, and their daughter Holland took part in the groundbreaking of Melaina's Magical Playland.

In 2008, Jeff and Andrea began the project that brings an all inclusive playground to Cape Girardeau.

They've raised $640,000 and still have about $140,000 to go.

Friday begins the actual building of the project.

Jeff says volunteers and businesses have given their time and money to make this happen.

If you'd like to learn more or help, visit magicalplayland.org.

