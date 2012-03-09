Speed limit lowered on Ledbetter Bridge

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has lowered the speed limit on the US 60 Tennessee River Bridge at Ledbetter to 35 miles per hour.

This speed limit extends 1500 feet off each end of the bridge.

The 35 mile per hour speed limit is to improve traffic safety on the bridge and approaches while a 3-ton load limit is in place on the structure, according to KYTC.

The US 60 Tennessee River Bridge is at Livingston County mile point 0.0 and McCracken County mile point 19.718.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of this speed limit change aimed at improving safety.

