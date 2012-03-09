Fire crews fight suspicious fire in Cairo

Crews fought a suspicious fire at an unoccupied home in Cairo.

The fire is at 418 block of 24th Street. It started around 9 a.m.



It is about half a block from the main road through town. Sycamore Street is closed so crews can get a hose across it. Crews are re-routing people behind the Spirit House.

According to the Cairo Fire Department, the home was unoccupied and no utilities were turned on.

The fire is considered suspicious. The state fire marshal has been called to investigate.

Cairo Fire Captain Brandon Manker says there is no official cause of the fire, but they know fire started on the first floor and quickly spread to the second floor and attic.

The owner of the house lives in Marion, Ill.



The home did not have fire insurance. The owner could not get insurance due to the shape the house was in.



According to the fire department, squatters were seen inside the home Thursday.



The Cairo Fire Department let the home burn down.

At least 25 firefighters from Cairo, Cairo Auxiliary, and Mound City responded to the fire.

No one was injured.



