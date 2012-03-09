Crash kills 25-year-old man in McCracken County

A 25-year-old man was killed in a crash in McCracken County.

Keith Allen Barnett, 25, of Karnak, Ill. died at 2:49 a.m. Friday from injuries sustained in the crash, according to McCracken County Sheriff John Hayden.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department responded to a deadly crash early Friday morning. The Lone Oak Fire Department and Mercy regional EMS also assisted.

According to the sheriff's department, the crash happened shortly before 3 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Lakeview and Milton Drive.

Investigators determined that the crash happened when the driver dropped off the right side of the road and hit a driveway culvert.

After hitting the culvert the investigation showed the car went airborne and then rolled through several yards before coming to a rest upside down.



Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.