Fire destroys well-known diner in Portageville

Fire has destroyed a longtime business in Portageville. Katie's Diner at the corner of Highway 161 and East 10th Street went up in flames Thursday around 7 p.m.

When firefighters arrived they found flames shooting from the building. Portageville Fire Chief Bill Foster says the fire began in an storage room behind the kitchen area and spread to the attic.

It took firefighters until about 11 p.m. to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire but the building is a total loss. During the fire the roof caved in and only parts of the walls are left standing.

"The diner was gutted from one end to the other," said Chief Foster.

The state fire marshal was on the scene Friday morning to investigate.

No word on a cause yet. It is not considered suspicious.



Katie's Diner has been in business for many years and was once known as Big John's Diner.

