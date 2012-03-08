Crash sends woman to the hospital

A Paducah woman was sent to the hospital after crashing her car on Thursday.



It happened around 4:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hovekamp and Ward Streets.

According to the sheriff's office, Dixie Shaw, 71, of Paducah was turning left onto Hovekamp from Ward Street and for unknown reasons lost control of her vehicle. She then and drove into the ditch and became stuck.



Shaw was taken to Western Baptist Hospital for unrelated issues, according to the sheriff's office.



Mercy Regional Ambulance Service and Reidland Fire Department assisted deputies on scene.



