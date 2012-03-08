Multi-vehicle crash blocking highway in Caldwell County

A multi-vehicle head on crash is blocking all lanes of a highway in Caldwell County, Ky.



KY 330 - KY 293 north have all lanes blocked, according to state transportation officials.

The road is closed until further notice.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Thursday evening. Estimated road closure time is three hours.



Transportation officials say there are several unknown injuries reported with this crash.



Police, fire and emergency crews are on the scene.



Twenty five gallons of diesel fuel with oil has also leaked into a creek, according to state transportation officials.

