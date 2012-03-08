75-year-old letter found 80 miles away - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

75-year-old letter found 80 miles away

OLIVE BRANCH, IL (KFVS) -

How in the world did a letter more than seven decades old travel from Stoddard County, Missouri to Alexander County, Illinois?

The man who found it is convinced last week's tornadoes sent it flying.

"I found it the next morning after the storm," said Randy Masterson.

March 1, 2012, the day after tornadoes swept through the area, Randy Masterson came across a letter.

"I seen the letter laying there, I picked it up and thought cool it was dry and everything," said Masterson. 

While out looking for deer antlers, he found it in this field off Fayville road near Olive Branch.

"It was already tore open."

The letter is dated June 7th 1937. It's from Ruth Smith of Puxico, Missouri to Mr. Ferral C. Evans of Pontiac, Michigan.

Randy Masterson's convinced the storms blew it in.

"It dropped that and just lucky I found it," said Masterson.

After checking a couple of internet sites we found a couple of routes from Olive Branch to Puxico, either way we're talking about 65-85 miles.

"As the crow flies, the most may be 80," said Masterson.

Amazingly, the letter was completely dry.

"It would have been on the tail winds not to have gotten wet," said Masteson. 

We know storms plowed through parts of Stoddard County, tearing a devastating path.

"I would like to find out if someone's roof got tore off," said Masterson. "Must have been in the attic somewhere in someone's house and the winds brought it here."

It's a wild tale, and a wild ride...if true. It's a mystery Masterson hopes to see solved.

"I would love to see this letter get back in the right hands of some of their kin folk," said Masterson. 

Masterson handed off the letter to Heartland News reporter Crystal Britt. If you believe the letter belongs to someone in your family or someone you know, contact Crystal.

cbritt@kfvs12.com or (573) 335-1212 ext 156

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

Powered by Frankly