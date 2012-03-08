75-year-old letter found 80 miles away

How in the world did a letter more than seven decades old travel from Stoddard County, Missouri to Alexander County, Illinois?

The man who found it is convinced last week's tornadoes sent it flying.

"I found it the next morning after the storm," said Randy Masterson.

March 1, 2012, the day after tornadoes swept through the area, Randy Masterson came across a letter.

"I seen the letter laying there, I picked it up and thought cool it was dry and everything," said Masterson.

While out looking for deer antlers, he found it in this field off Fayville road near Olive Branch.

"It was already tore open."

The letter is dated June 7th 1937. It's from Ruth Smith of Puxico, Missouri to Mr. Ferral C. Evans of Pontiac, Michigan.

Randy Masterson's convinced the storms blew it in.

"It dropped that and just lucky I found it," said Masterson.

After checking a couple of internet sites we found a couple of routes from Olive Branch to Puxico, either way we're talking about 65-85 miles.

"As the crow flies, the most may be 80," said Masterson.

Amazingly, the letter was completely dry.

"It would have been on the tail winds not to have gotten wet," said Masteson.

We know storms plowed through parts of Stoddard County, tearing a devastating path.

"I would like to find out if someone's roof got tore off," said Masterson. "Must have been in the attic somewhere in someone's house and the winds brought it here."

It's a wild tale, and a wild ride...if true. It's a mystery Masterson hopes to see solved.

"I would love to see this letter get back in the right hands of some of their kin folk," said Masterson.

Masterson handed off the letter to Heartland News reporter Crystal Britt. If you believe the letter belongs to someone in your family or someone you know, contact Crystal.

