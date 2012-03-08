Man accused of delivering cocaine gets 7 years behind bars

A man accused of delivering cocaine to a confidential source has been sentenced to seven years behind bars.

According to the Jefferson County State's Attorney's Office, Anthony L. Alexander, who recently pleaded guilty to unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of mandatory supervised release.

According to the bill of indictment, the state's attorney says Alexander delivered less than one gram of a substance containing crack cocaine to a confidential source with the Mt. Vernon Police Department.

Alexander was charged with a class 2 felony and received an enhanced sentence due to prior convictions.

