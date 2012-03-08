2 face drug charges after separate incidents at Ky. pharmacy - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 face drug charges after separate incidents at Ky. pharmacy

Scott A. Shelby (McCracken County Jail) Scott A. Shelby (McCracken County Jail)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Deputies arrested a Metropolis Man and charged a Paducah woman with various drug charges after they were reported as acting suspiciously at a local pharmacy in two separate incidents. 

Scott  A. Shelby 42, of Rocky Branch Road in Metropolis was arrested and charged with 10 counts of unlawful distribution of a methamphetamine precursor, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana,  possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to signal.

Deputies say Tuesday afternoon shortly before 3 p.m., a plain clothes McCracken County Sheriff's Detective saw Shelby buy Sudafed at a local pharmacy located at Lone Oak in McCracken County.

At that time, detectives say they believed that Shelby might  be under the influence of methamphetamine.

Shelby was seen leaving the pharmacy and driving on I-24 toward Illinois. Detectives say they followed him and made a traffic stop on his vehicle at the two mile marker on I-24.

After searching Shelby's vehicle, detectives say they found a glass methamphetamine smoking pipe, a syringe, one unopened box of Sudafed, additional blister packs of Sudafed, a small quantity of methamphetamine and a small quantity of Marijuana.

Afterwards Shelby was arrested, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say they learned that Shelby had bought Sudafed 107 times within the last two years.  Shelby had been blocked from purchasing Sudafed on 100 occasions in Kentucky and Illinois for attempting to buy more than is allowed by state law in a 30 day period.

Detectives say Shelby had purchased Sudafed in McCracken County on more than 10 different occasions and then had taken the Sudafed to another person in Illinois who they learned would make the meth. Investigators say Shelby would get $40-50 for each box of Sudafed that he bought or a quantity of Methamphetamine.

Shelby was taken to the McCracken County Jail.

In a separate incident, a plain clothes detective at the same pharmacy, saw several people in a Dodge Ram Charger acting suspiciously, and talking about being under the influence.

The vehicle was stopped a short time later near the intersection of Jackson and South 25th Streets shortly after 6:15 p.m.

During the stop deputies identified the driver of the vehicle as Jessica Myers. They said Myers had a bag of marijuana and a bag containing several doses of Vyvanse, which she did not have a prescription for.

Myers 19, of Ted Williams Road in Paducah was cited on charges of failure to wear seat belts, possession of marijuana and possession of a 2nd degree controlled substance-Vyvanse.

Detectives say Vyvanse is controlled substance used to treat ADHD. 

Meyers was cited to appear in court on April 24.

