Milestone: Jobless rate falls below 9%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's jobless rate has fallen below 9% for the first time in three years.

The Office of Employment and Training released January figures on Thursday, showing unemployment dipped to 8.8%.

Government economist Manoj Shanker said Kentucky has added about 19,600 jobs over the past year.

7 of the state's 11 major job sectors reported employment increases in January 2012. Three reported declines. One went unchanged.

The professional and business services sector added 3,700 positions in January 2012. Construction added 1,800. And manufacturing added 1,100.

The government sector lost 100 jobs. Employment in the education and health services sector declined by 400. And the financial activities sector shed 500 jobs.

Mining and logging reported no change.

