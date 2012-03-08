Deputies make 4 arrests after armed robbery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Deputies make 4 arrests after armed robbery

Milton Roy Taylor (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department) Milton Roy Taylor (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department)
Tori Marie Taylor Flanigan (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department) Tori Marie Taylor Flanigan (Source: Stoddard County Sheriff's Department)
Brittany May Cannon (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Brittany May Cannon (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
Stephanie Nicole Parkinson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department) Stephanie Nicole Parkinson (Source: Poplar Bluff Police Department)
STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

The Stoddard County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the arrest of four people they say were involved in an armed robbery.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, the armed robbery was at a local business.

The four people arrested are: Brittany May Cannon, 20, of Poplar Bluff, Tori Marie Taylor Flanigan, 18, of Poplar Bluff, Milton Roy Taylor, 22, also of Poplar Bluff and Stephanie Nicole Parkinson, 26 of Fisk.

According to police, Dexter officers responded to the Taco Bell at 1403 W. US. Bus. 60 on Tuesday, March 6 about a robbery they say happened Monday, March 5 at 11:53 p.m. They say there were two possible suspects wearing all black and possibly in a silver or grey Grand Prix. Officers were told the suspects pulled a gun during the robbery.

Employees told police they were inside the business when they both heard "noises" inside or around the building and tried to find where the noises were coming from. They said they went outside to find where the noises were coming from and when they went back in the building by the back door, two people came at them with a gun pointed at them. The employees said the suspects ran past them and out the back door, eastbound, in a straight line toward a tree line east of Taco Bell.

Police said one employee told them her phone was stolen, as well as some money from the business. After looking at the scene, police say the suspects removed money from the safe and cash drawer by the drive thru window.

Two suspects, Parkison and Cannon, were found in Poplar Bluff.  Poplar Bluff police pulled them over in their 2002 silver Pontiac being driven by Parkison with Cannon as a passenger.

Police say Parkison admitted in an interview that she and Cannon were responsible for both robberies.

Deputies arrested all four with first degree armed robbery of a business and armed criminal action warrants.

All of them are being held in the Stoddard County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know April 5

    What you need to know April 5

    Friday, April 6 2018 5:32 AM EDT2018-04-06 09:32:44 GMT
    It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)It's frosty this morning, make sure to defrost your vehicles (Source: Pixabay)

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

    Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning. 

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

Powered by Frankly