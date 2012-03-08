Deputies make 4 arrests after armed robbery

The Stoddard County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the arrest of four people they say were involved in an armed robbery.

According to a news release from the sheriff's department, the armed robbery was at a local business.



The four people arrested are: Brittany May Cannon, 20, of Poplar Bluff, Tori Marie Taylor Flanigan, 18, of Poplar Bluff, Milton Roy Taylor, 22, also of Poplar Bluff and Stephanie Nicole Parkinson, 26 of Fisk.

According to police, Dexter officers responded to the Taco Bell at 1403 W. US. Bus. 60 on Tuesday, March 6 about a robbery they say happened Monday, March 5 at 11:53 p.m. They say there were two possible suspects wearing all black and possibly in a silver or grey Grand Prix. Officers were told the suspects pulled a gun during the robbery.

Employees told police they were inside the business when they both heard "noises" inside or around the building and tried to find where the noises were coming from. They said they went outside to find where the noises were coming from and when they went back in the building by the back door, two people came at them with a gun pointed at them. The employees said the suspects ran past them and out the back door, eastbound, in a straight line toward a tree line east of Taco Bell.

Police said one employee told them her phone was stolen, as well as some money from the business. After looking at the scene, police say the suspects removed money from the safe and cash drawer by the drive thru window.

Two suspects, Parkison and Cannon, were found in Poplar Bluff. Poplar Bluff police pulled them over in their 2002 silver Pontiac being driven by Parkison with Cannon as a passenger.

Police say Parkison admitted in an interview that she and Cannon were responsible for both robberies.

Deputies arrested all four with first degree armed robbery of a business and armed criminal action warrants.

All of them are being held in the Stoddard County Jail with no bond.

