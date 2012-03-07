Mo. House budget panel endorses spending plan

Missouri House budget writers have endorsed a spending plan that reverses Gov. Jay Nixon's proposed cuts to public colleges and universities while sharply trimming aid for the blind.

The House Budget Committee approved its version of the state budget Wednesday.

In January, Nixon proposed a $106 million funding cut for higher education. He later proposed to reduce that by $40 million by using money from the national settlement with mortgage lenders.

The Budget Committee restored the rest of the budget cut, generally giving schools what they have received this year.

The committee restored $6 million to cover medical care for more than 2,800 blind people who earn too much to qualify for the Medicaid health care program.

The committee's chairman initially proposed eliminating all $28 million.

