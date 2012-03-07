Crash sends baby in car seat flying out of SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A baby is recovering after being thrown out the back of an SUV, still strapped into her car seat, following an accident in southwest Missouri.

The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/AmBJ7z ) the collision happened Wednesday afternoon in the city.

The 1-year-old girl was in a 1986 sport utility vehicle driven by her grandmother, Cindy Wells. The grandmother says she was making a left turn a car struck her SUV.

Wells says the baby was in a forward-facing car seat but flew out the back of the vehicle, landing on the street. She says her granddaughter appeared unhurt, but was taken to a hospital to be checked.

Wells isn't sure how the car seat came loose, but says she thinks the pressure on the seatbelt from the collision caused the lock to disengage.

Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com

