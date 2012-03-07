Crash sends baby in car seat flying out of SUV

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A baby is recovering after being thrown out the back of an SUV, still strapped into her car seat, following an accident in southwest Missouri.
The Springfield News-Leader reports (http://sgfnow.co/AmBJ7z ) the collision happened Wednesday afternoon in the city.
The 1-year-old girl was in a 1986 sport utility vehicle driven by her grandmother, Cindy Wells. The grandmother says she was making a left turn a car struck her SUV.
Wells says the baby was in a forward-facing car seat but flew out the back of the vehicle, landing on the street. She says her granddaughter appeared unhurt, but was taken to a hospital to be checked.
Wells isn't sure how the car seat came loose, but says she thinks the pressure on the seatbelt from the collision caused the lock to disengage.
Information from: Springfield News-Leader, http://www.news-leader.com
Good morning, it is Thursday, April 5. First Alert Forecast A winter storm watch is in effect for parts of the Heartland for Friday night and Saturday morning.
Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.
Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens.
After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s.
According to crash investigators, a western Kentucky man's crash appeared to involve alcohol.
Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.
A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.