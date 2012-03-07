Bardwell man faces rape charges

Kentucky State Police have arrested a Bardwell man accused of rape charges.

James Ray Norvell, 38, of Bardwell was arrested Tuesday on charges of four counts of rape 1st degree and four counts of other charges.

Kentucky State Police say they received a complaint from the Carlisle County Attorney's Office regarding the rape allegations.

He was taken to the Ballard County Detention Center.



Kentucky State Police say the investigation is ongoing.



