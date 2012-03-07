New donation center in Harrisburg

The donations for tornado victims in Harrisburg continue to pour in from around the region, and the nation.

And on Wednesday the relief efforts got a new center to work out until there is no more need.

"We've taken over the old Mad Pricer store north of town on Commercial Street, here in the Arrowhead Plaza," said Steve Williams of First Baptist Church in Harrisburg. "We've done some cleaning here yesterday. And we've started receiving supplies here on Wednesday. So with all the donations coming in this will be the central place. And then we'll distribute things from here too."

At this time Williams says they plan on having the donation center open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., and on Sunday afternoon if they can find the volunteers to do so.

If you have any donations for the tornado victims in Harrisburg, you can take them to the Arrowhead Point Plaza on North Commercial Street, right next to the Rural King.

People seeking cleaning supplies and other items can begin picking those things up at the donation center starting on Thursday after the noon hour.

You can call the Harrisburg Ministerial Alliance, Dan or Lisa at 618-499-1050 for more information.

