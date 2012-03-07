Soldier born in Dyersburg dies saving daughters in fire

A Special Forces Soldier born in Dyersburg, Tennessee has died after he tried to save his daughters from a house fire at his home in North Carolina.

Chief Warrant Officer Two Edward Cantrell, 36, died Tuesday while trying to rescue his two daughters, ages six and four, after their home caught fire during the night, according to a news release.



Cantrell's wife survived the fire.

Cantrell, a Green Beret, was the Assistant Detachment Commander for an Operational Detachment-Alpha in 3rd Battalion. ODAs, also known as "A-Teams," are the cornerstone of Special Forces, according to the US Army's website.



According to a news release, Cantrell was born in Dyersburg, Tenn., and joined the Army in 1994 as a military policeman. He had previously served in Korea, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Italy.

According to the Army, Cantrell completed six total combat deployments, one to Iraq and five to Afghanistan.



Cantrell returned home from his most recent combat tour, Operation Enduring Freedom, in August 2011, according to the special operations command.

Cantrell is survived by his wife, son and parents.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

