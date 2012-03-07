6 fire crews fight fire in Olmsted

One firefighter was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire destroyed a building and damaged three others and a tractor in Olmsted Wednesday afternoon.

It broke out at an old tavern liquor store that had been converted into a house. The fire quickly spread to three nearby buildings and a tractor.

Our Heartland News photographer on the scene says the old tavern building was burned to the ground.

Olmsted, Grand Chain, Karnak, Mounds, Mound City, and Pulaski County responded to the fire.



The fire chief says the fire started from an outside source. He strongly urges people not to burn anything.

