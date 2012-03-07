3 arrested after fight in Cape Girardeau - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

3 arrested after fight in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Cape Girardeau Police arrested three men after a fight Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the corner of South Lorimer and Good Hope for a fight between three men.

Cape Girardeau Officer Aaron Brown says the fight was between two black men and one white man.

Police say the two black men had knives and the white male may have had an illegal substance on him.

Police arrested the men for assault.  They do not believe anyone was actually stabbed.

Larry Beard was in town on business, and said he had never seen a fight like that before.

"I was just driving down the street and we saw something that looked like a fight, and we slowed down because there were three people involved in the fight, so we slowed down and started honking our horn, and try to break them up, figuring if they saw us, we made a lot of noise and they would quit fighting and they didn't quit fighting, the one guy pulled a knife on the other one, and started stabbing him in the face, trying to stab him in the face and in the side," said Beard.

He says he tried to jeep honking his car horn to break up the fight.

"Before the police could get here, the one fellow had the other fellow on the ground, holding him by the throat trying to stab him, with the knife, and it was a small knife, it was about that big, it was like a little hunting knife," said Beard.

Police do not know what started the fight.  Two of the men are from the area.

Names were not released of the suspects on Wednesday night.

