Church in Carrier Mills sets up temporary sanctuary after tornado

The First Church of God in Carrier Mills has set up a temporary sanctuary, classrooms and office spaces in the parsonage.

The church was badly damaged by the Feb. 29 tornado.

The church is waiting to learn if the damage can be repaired or if the building will need to be torn down.

