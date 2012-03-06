1 killed, 2 injured in Graves County crash

One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Graves County.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway between the 25 and 26 mile marker just before 5 p.m.

A Ford pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Lexie Blanton of Sedalia was southbound on the Parkway in the slow lane. Blanton was pulling a 16 foot trailer with another pickup truck on it.

A Peterbilt semi truck and trailer driven by 43-year-old Robin Urbanek of Berea, Ohio going southbound in the passing lane and was passing Blanton.

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, it appears Blanton had just pulled off of the should of the Parkway and then tried to make a left turn to cross the median. Blanton pulled into the path of the semi truck.

The semi hit the pickup in the driver's side. The pickup truck rolled over and the vehicle pulled on the trailer behind it came off of the trailer.

Blanton died in the crash. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

Jacob Carder, 26, of Wingo and Jim Bob Pierce IV, 29, of Mayfield were riding in the pickup and were both injured.

Urbanek, the driver of the semi, was not injured.

The southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were shut down for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Mayfield/Graves County Rescue Squad, Clear Springs Fire Department, and Mayfield/Graves County Fire and EMS.

