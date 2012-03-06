1 killed, 2 injured in Graves County crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

1 killed, 2 injured in Graves County crash

Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

One person was killed and two injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Graves County.

Emergency crews responded to a crash in the southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway between the 25 and 26 mile marker just before 5 p.m.

A Ford pickup truck driven by 25-year-old Lexie Blanton of Sedalia was southbound on the Parkway in the slow lane.  Blanton was pulling a 16 foot trailer with another pickup truck on it.

A Peterbilt semi truck and trailer driven by 43-year-old Robin Urbanek of Berea, Ohio going southbound in the passing lane and was passing Blanton. 

According to the Graves County Sheriff's Office, it appears Blanton had just pulled off of the should of the Parkway and then tried to make a left turn to cross the median.  Blanton pulled into the path of the semi truck.

The semi hit the pickup in the driver's side.  The pickup truck rolled over and the vehicle pulled on the trailer behind it came off of the trailer.

Blanton died in the crash.  He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to the sheriff's office.

Jacob Carder, 26, of Wingo and Jim Bob Pierce IV, 29, of Mayfield were riding in the pickup and were both injured.

Urbanek, the driver of the semi, was not injured.

The southbound lanes of the Purchase Parkway were shut down for about three hours while an investigation was conducted.

The Graves County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Kentucky State Police, Kentucky State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, Mayfield/Graves County Rescue Squad, Clear Springs Fire Department, and Mayfield/Graves County Fire and EMS.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    NWS: 8 tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

    Thursday, April 5 2018 11:26 PM EDT2018-04-06 03:26:19 GMT
    Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)Energy, IL damage reported (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

    Eight tornadoes hit the Heartland on Tuesday, April 3, according to the National Weather Service. The latest report was a twister in New Madrid County, Missouri.

  • Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Meth bust in Carter County, MO

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:41:25 GMT
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)
    Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)Drugs seized (Source: Carter County Sheriff, Facebook)

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

    Crystal meth seized in Carter County, Missouri  More than 1.6 grams of crystal methamphetamine was seized in a traffic stop in Carter County, Missouri, according to Sheriff Richard Stephens. 

  • First Alert: Snow threat down

    First Alert: Snow threat down

    Thursday, April 5 2018 10:23 PM EDT2018-04-06 02:23:40 GMT
    Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)Friday night rain could still mix with snow in a few areas. (Source: KFVS)

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    After a frosty morning today, temperatures will warm up this afternoon into the 50s and 60s. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    McGregor turns self into police after backstage melee

    Thursday, April 5 2018 3:46 PM EDT2018-04-05 19:46:37 GMT
    Friday, April 6 2018 4:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 08:50:15 GMT
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)
    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card. (Source: CNN)

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

    Conor McGregor was involved in a backstage melee and video footage appears to show the UFC star throwing a guard rail at a bus full of fighters on Saturday's card.

  • Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Woman asks community to help homeless man, dog living in her neighborhood

    Friday, April 6 2018 1:50 AM EDT2018-04-06 05:50:34 GMT
    Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)Alan Lord, his dog Levi, and Doris Lindenwald all stand on the side of Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. (Source: Audrey Biesk)

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

    A homeless man and his yellow lab stand peacefully on the side of the street on Atlantic Avenue in Garden City. It's been home for Alan Lord and his 4-year-old yellow lab, Levi, for the past month.

Powered by Frankly