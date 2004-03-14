It's Time to Dance - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Heartland News

The long week of waiting is over for two Heartland college basketball teams.  The brackets are out.  #24 Southern Illinois (25-4) is heading to Seattle, WA to play 8th-seed Alabama (17-12) in the Phoenix Regional.  Murray State (28-5) is heading to Columbus, OH to play 5th-seed Illinois (24-6) in the Atlanta Regional.

Heartland News will be dancing partners with the Salukis and Racers through their NCAA Tournament dance.  KFVS12 will not only be the only place to watch the games, but Heartland News will have live reports from Seattle and Columbus.  Stay tuned to Heartland News for the best Saluki and Racer coverage!

 

Here's your chance to sound off about this year's NCAA Tournament.  Hit the 2004 NCAA Basketball Tournament Forum.  Do you think the Salukis will make it to the Sweet 16 again?  Maybe the Racers have a chance of getting to the Elite 8?  Who's going to be the Cinderella team of this year's tournament?  Let us know!

