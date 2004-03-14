It's Time to Dance

By: Heartland News

The long week of waiting is over for two Heartland college basketball teams. The brackets are out. #24 Southern Illinois (25-4) is heading to Seattle, WA to play 8th-seed Alabama (17-12) in the Phoenix Regional. Murray State (28-5) is heading to Columbus, OH to play 5th-seed Illinois (24-6) in the Atlanta Regional.

Heartland News will be dancing partners with the Salukis and Racers through their NCAA Tournament dance. KFVS12 will not only be the only place to watch the games, but Heartland News will have live reports from Seattle and Columbus. Stay tuned to Heartland News for the best Saluki and Racer coverage!