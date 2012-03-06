Chase ends in gunfire, Soldier laid to rest, Super Tuesday and more

Cape Girardeau Police say a man suspected of assaulting a woman on the walking trail Sunday afternoon led police on a chase, then shot himself in the head this afternoon.

Crews are looking for two men after a boat capsized at the Kentucky Dam in Marshall County, Ky. One man was able to make it to safety. All three men are brothers in their 60s and 70s from Graves County.



The Brown Shoe Company in Sikeston, Mo. announced it will shut down this year, leaving 155 employees without a job.

Three people were injured in an explosion at a pyrotechnics business in Dittmer, Mo. this morning.

The Heartland honored a fallen soldier with ties to Olive Branch, Ill. He was laid to rest with full military honors at Mound City National Cemetery today.

The National Weather Service had confirmed two more tornadoes today bringing the total up to seven confirmed tornadoes in the Heartland on Feb. 29. Seven people died in southern Illinois and southeast Missouri in those tornadoes.

The Harrisburg hospital that was damaged in the tornado passed an inspection today to allow them to accept patients.

Police arrested two women today in connection with robberies at the Taco Bells in Dexter and Poplar Bluff, Mo.



Radio host and Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh, reeling after losing 12 advertisers and two radio stations, said his apology to Georgetown law student Sandra Fluke was sincere.

The decision of the Missouri House speaker to induct Rush Limbaugh into the Hall of Famous Missourians is drawing objections from the chamber's Democrats.

President Barack Obama announced changes in mortgage financing that are expected to save homeowners approximately $1,000 a year at a news conference today.

Happy Birthday to the Oreo! It's been a century since the first person twisted, licked and dunked. The Oreo turned 100 today. Mmm, I need a glass of milk and some Oreos!

