NWS confirms 7 tornadoes in Heartland on Feb. 29

Eight people across the Heartland, 13 across the nation have died after at least 35 tornadoes touched down in 24 hours in the Midwest. Seven of those tornadoes were in the Heartland.

Eight people across the Heartland, 13 across the nation have died after at least 35 tornadoes touched down in 24 hours in the Midwest. Seven of those tornadoes were in the Heartland.

Seven tornadoes in the Heartland on Feb. 29 have been confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Seven people across the Heartland, 13 across the nation died after dozens of tornadoes touched down in 24 hours in the Midwest over Leap Day.

Seven of those tornadoes were in the Heartland.

The National Weather Service reports an EF4 tornado hit Saline County on the southwest side of Harrisburg, killing six people. The peak wind was estimated at 180 miles per hour, according to the weather service. It touched down around 4:51 a.m. one mile north of Carrier Mills and traveled ENE toward Harrisburg, touching down in Harrisburg at 4:56 a.m. That path of the tornado is more than seven miles long and about 250 yards wide.

Four females and two males, all adults, were killed in Saline County. It is the deadliest state disaster in Illinois in nearly a decade.

A Puxico, Mo. man was killed in Stoddard County. The Stoddard County coroner says Mark Champlin, 50, of Puxico was killed.

The National Weather Service confirms preliminary reports of an EF1 in Marquand in Madison County, Mo. There have been no reports of major damage.

The NWS confirms preliminary reports of an EF2 tornado that went through McCracken and Ballard counties in Ky. Reports are the tornado touched down just southwest of Mounds, Ill. and crossed over I-57 near exit 8. The tornado then crossed the Ohio River near the town of America, then across McCracken and Ballard counties. The tornado then crossed the Ohio River again and lifted around two miles northwest of Metropolis just east of the airport.

An EF3 tornado was confirmed by the NWS. It started early Wednesday morning just west of Asherville to two miles west of Bell City. Winds reached peaks of 140 mph with a width of 550 yards and was 21 miles long. Mark Champlin, 50, was killed in this tornado. It damaged more than 50 structures, mostly mobile homes, barns, out buildings. Two houses sustained major damage. One house was destroyed.

A second tornado in Stoddard County Feb. 29 started just east of Bell City to three miles southeast of Benton, Mo. Winds peaked at 90 mph with a width of 75 yards. It was 17.5 miles long. No one was injured from that tornado. Empty grain bins, and silos were destroyed. Irrigation pivots were turned over, chicken houses destroyed, siding and shingle damage to homes, and barns damaged.

An EF2 tornado was confirmed in Oak Ridge, Mo. It hit Oak Ridge at 3:47 a.m. and traveled to Giant City State Park, Ill. at 4:20 a.m. Peak winds measured at 115 miles per hour. The tornado traveled 32 miles. One man was injured when his home was hit by the tornado.

The tornado snapped or uprooted thousands of trees, damage houses in Oak Ridge and Pocahontas, Mo. and in Alto Pass, Ill. Several barns and grain bins were destroyed as long as many downed power lines.

An EF2 tornado was confirmed nine miles south of Marion, Illinois at 4:28 a.m. This tornado reached peak winds of 120 miles per hour and was 14.5 miles long. The tornado heavily damaged a large metal warehouse building, damaged homes, snapped or uprooted hundreds of trees, downed power lines, and destroyed or heavily damage several barns and outbuildings.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.