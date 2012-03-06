UPDATED: Men still missing after boat capsizes

Crews continue to search for two men after a boat capsized at the Kentucky Dam in Marshall County on Tuesday.



Three brothers from Graves County were fishing on board a pontoon boat.

Waters continue to rise on the Tennessee River on Sunday, March 11, according to KY Fish and Wildlife Sgt. Garry Clark.

Clark says they have opened more gates at KY Dam to let the water flow out.

All the water coming through makes the current very bad for searching, according to Clark.

Witnesses say they were fishing below the dam and had motor problems. That's when they were sucked into the current from the open gate and got caught in the spillway at the Kentucky Dam, according to Sgt. Clark.

Clark says somehow they got through the gate. Crews aren't sure exactly at what point the boat capsized, but it was around 11 a.m.

Weather had halted some of the water searches. They were looking from land Thursday morning. They planned will put boats back out there.

Roy W. May, 70, survived and was taken to a hospital. Crews are looking for the two other brothers, 65-year-old James Albert May and 63-year-old Gene May.

Several departments and agencies are assisting.

