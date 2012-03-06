UPDATED: Walking trail assault suspect remains in critical condition

Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a woman on the Cape walking trail.

Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a woman on the Cape walking trail.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Police say a man suspected of assaulting a woman on the walking trail Sunday afternoon led police on a chase, then shot himself in the head on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say they are looking into the possibility there could be other victims.

Patrolman Darin Hickey tells Heartland News others have come forward and they are looking into whether or not the suspect is the same person.

Meanwhile, Heartland News learned on Sunday, March 11 that the man has had no change medically, and remains in critical condition.

He faces no charges at this time.

Managers at West End Apartments say as soon as Heartland News put the call out for information on the alleged trail attacker, the managers put the description of the truck and the suspect together and called police.

Apparently the suspect rammed several other cars at the apartment as the chase began.

Eventually police threw out spikes to stop him, and the suspect turned the gun on himself.

Police believe the suspect involved in yesterday's chase is the same man who grabbed a woman on the Cape La Croix trail, pointed a gun at her and tried to drag her into the woods.

If you feel you have been a victim of a crime involving this suspect, contact Cape Girardeau Police.

Police say stop strips stopped the chase in the parking lot Tuesday of Brace Place and Dan's Key and Lock in the 1700 block of Independence. That's when police say he shot himself in the head.

As the chase unfolded, dozens of drivers and people from nearby businesses stopped to watch as authorities secured the area.

Minutes after the incident, the man was loaded into an ambulance. Wednesday morning Cape Girardeau police are still not releasing the man's name, but do say he has a life threatening injury. He is still in a hospital being treated and is under security.

According to police, a woman was walking on the trail Sunday around 2 p.m. near Lexington and Kingshighway when a man began following her.

He grabbed her in a wooded area and tried to force her into the woods at gunpoint.

Another jogger on the trail was able to run him off.

According to Sgt. Jason Selzer, a manager at a West End apartment building called to let them know the man wanted in the attempted attack was staying there. When they went to question him, they say suspect took off and eventually they had to throw out spike strips to stop his truck.

Sgt. Selzer says that's when the man got out of the truck and pointed his gun at a police officer.

"He got out of the vehicle and the officer hit him with the car," said Sgt. Selzer. "He went down and as he did that's when the officer started to get out of his car and that's when the suspect shot himself in the head."

Witnesses say they couldn't believe it.

"We were driving down the road when we saw the chase and everything started to happen," said Joy Brown. "We were very scared. We thought we were going to be in the line of fire."

According to police, the suspect also had a women in the truck with him. Officer are not saying much about the woman. Police tell Heartland News she was released and faces no charges. According to police, the suspect and the woman know each other.

As for the safety of the Cape La Croix Trail, officers say they feel it is safe. They advise trying to walk with a buddy, and trust your instincts. Police also ask that you report anything suspicious.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.