Police look for man accused of attacking woman on trail

Police in Cape Girardeau are looking for a man who allegedly attacked a woman on the Cape walking trail.

According to police, the woman was walking on the trail Sunday around 2 p.m. near Lexington and Kingshighway when a man began following her.

He grabbed her in a wooded area and tried to force her into the woods at gunpoint.

Another jogger on the trail was able to run him off.

The witness was able to get a description of the suspect.

He is described as white, 6 feet tall, 215 pounds, with a bald head and clean shaven.

He's also missing one of his front teeth.

He was last seen driving a 2004 black Mazda pickup truck with Illinois plates of 340 98x.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.