Heartland honors fallen soldier

A 25-year-old soldier with ties to Olive Branch was killed Thursday in riots over the burning of Qurans at an American base. The soldier's 22-year-old widow and mother-in-law speak to Heartland News about his memory.

The bodies of two U.S. soldiers, including one with local ties are back home.

Body of soldier with ties to Olive Branch back in U.S.

Visitation and funeral arrangements are set for a fallen soldier with ties to Olive Branch.

Thousands of American flags and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets Monday all in honor of a fallen soldier with Heartland ties.

The Heartland honors a fallen soldier with ties to Olive Branch.



Josh Born, whose wife is from Olive Branch, was killed in Afghanistan in the riots over the burning of Qurans.

Tuesday morning, a procession left services at Crain Funeral home in Cape Girardeau heading to Mound City National Cemetery where the soldier will be laid to rest with full military honors.

Born's wife Megan says he was outspoken, funny, spunky, loved video games, Star Wars, and his family.

Born's family says they are leaning on each other and community to get through this time.

Members of local police and fire departments, veterans, and members of the community came out to show their support for Born Tuesday morning.

Family, friends, and strangers came out in droves to set up around 3000 flags marking the funeral route. They say it's the right thing to do.

Born's visitation was Monday and funeral is Tuesday at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Care packages will be sent to Born's unit from items collected at his memorial at Crain Funeral Home.



