Super Tuesday and more on The Super Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Tuesday, March 6

If you don't mind the wind, today is going to be a very nice day to be outside in the Heartland. Brian's already talking about the temperature climbing back into the 60's and maybe even 70's! Be sure to watch The Breakfast Show this morning for continued updates.

This morning we are also working to get you more information about the reopening of the US 60/62 bridge between Missouri and Illinois. After being closed for months state officials are finally taking down the barricades today - Tyler Profilet will be live at the bridge to explain what's been done to make it safer for you to drive across.

If you are watching any type of news this morning, you will also be hearing a lot about Super Tuesday. Today is that day. So what does it mean and how will it affect the GOP field of presidential candidates. Throughout The Breakfast Show today we'll explain what could happen.

Looking ahead, today will also be the funeral for a fallen soldier with Heartland ties. Josh Born was killed in Afghanistan and is now back in Cape Girardeau where family and friends will be remembering his life today. We will bring you details of the service and procession to the veteran's cemetery where he will be buried.

Over the past week there has been quite a bit of controversy surrounding comments Cape Girardeau native Rush Limbaugh made on his radio show. Now, he's about to be inducted into the Hall of Famous Missourians at the state capitol in Jefferson City.

Today is also a statewide tornado drill day in Illinois. That will be happening as planned. However, a statewide drill also planned for Kentucky has been canceled.

Last week's storms heavily damaged the town of Branson and the surrounding areas. This morning, we're learning that their brand new phone and text alert system didn't work. We'll explain why at 5:30.

This morning on The Breakfast Show we have some stories with information that could make your life better:

5:15 - More people are learning self defense - see if some new gadgets will protect you better than fighting back

- More people are learning self defense - see if some new gadgets will protect you better than fighting back 5:45 - See how radio frequencies are being used to freeze wrinkles off some people's skin

- See how radio frequencies are being used to freeze wrinkles off some people's skin 6:20 - An amazing story of survival that was caught on tape. A man survives being caught in an avalanche, we'll show you the dramatic video of it happening and his rescue

- An amazing story of survival that was caught on tape. A man survives being caught in an avalanche, we'll show you the dramatic video of it happening and his rescue 6:20 - Also caught on tape - winter returned to the Midwest yesterday and in Ohio that meant some very slippery roads. See what happens when a camera crew waits at the bottom of an icy hill

- Also caught on tape - winter returned to the Midwest yesterday and in Ohio that meant some very slippery roads. See what happens when a camera crew waits at the bottom of an icy hill 6:45 - tablet computer sales are exploding! See what all the buzz is about now that (according to experts) 1 in 5 of you are using tablets more than any other gadget you own

I hope you can join us this morning for The Breakfast Show. And maybe bring a brush or comb to work - this morning's wind could make for a bad hair day!

