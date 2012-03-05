Body of missing man found in Diversion Channel

The Cape Girardeau County Coroner has identified a body found in the Diversion Channel near the Cape Girardeau/Scott County line as that of a man who has been missing from Cape Girardeau since January.

It's a dog dilemma turned city shake-up in Chaffee. The police chief, Jim Chambers is out. Although, officials remain tight lipped about the details behind his departure. This happened after it was revealed a family's dog had been shot by a city worker, and disposed of in a city compost site. Holly Brantley spoke to another dog owner who wonders what could have happened to his girlfriend's missing dog.

After nearly a year of detours, the US 60/62 bridge connecting Cairo, Ill. and Birds Point, Mo. is set to reopen tomorrow at 8 a.m.

Poplar Bluff man charged with murder entered a not guilty plea today.

Carbondale Police arrested a man accused of trying to rob a bank with a knife today. Christy Millweard will have more on the attempted bank robbery tonight on Heartland News at 9 on Fox 23 and Heartland News at 10 on KFVS.



A 15-month-old Indiana girl who clung to life for two days after being tossed by a tornado that killed her parents and two siblings has been buried with her family.

Staff from the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) began documenting damage to homes and businesses from tornadoes today.



Missouri State Treasurer Clint Zweifel authorized 12 counties to be added to the list of counties eligible for emergency 24-hour approvals of low-interest loans after last Wednesday's tornadoes and storms.

Find complete coverage of last week's storms on our Disaster in the Heartland page.



The McCracken County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying possible suspects in a car vandalism case over the weekend.

The city of Jackson is asking residents to complete an online survey that will be used in the development of a strategic plan for Uptown Jackson.

The U.S. Mint began taking orders today for a new pair of coins which commemorate the bicentennial of the writing of the national anthem.

