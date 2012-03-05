Identity released of body found in Diversion Channel

Cape Girardeau police want help finding a man who has been missing since the middle of January.

The identity of a body found in the Diversion Channel at the Cape Girardeau/Scott county line Monday has been released.

Cape Girardeau County Coroner John Clifton says the body of Bobby Ray Hennecke of Cape Girardeau was found in the Diversion Channel by a fisherman.



Officers say no one had seen or heard from 59-year-old Bobby Hennecke since Jan. 15.

Hennecke's body was found at the inlet to the Diversion Channel.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday at 10 a.m. in Farmington at Mineral Area Hospital.

Clifton says the autopsy found no trauma to the body. No foul play is suspected. However, the investigation continues.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office, Scott County Sheriff's Office, Cape Girardeau Police, Scott City Police, Cape Girardeau County Coroner, and the Scott County Coroner responded to the scene.

