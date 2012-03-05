Flags line streets for fallen soldier

Flags line streets for fallen soldiers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) -

Thousands of American flags and hundreds of volunteers hit the streets Monday all in honor of a fallen soldier with Heartland ties.

Flags starting in Cape Girardeau line the streets all the way to Mound City National Cemetery in honor of Sgt. Josh Born.

Born was killed in Afghanistan during the riots over the burning of Qurans.

He married Megan Born from Olive Branch, Illinois.

Family, friends, and strangers came out in droves to set up around 3000 flags marking the funeral route.

They say it's the right thing to do.

Born's visitation is Monday and funeral is Tuesday at Crain Funeral Home in Cape Girardeau.

Donations may be made to the family to prepare care packages for Born's unit and will be accepted at Crain Funeral Home.

