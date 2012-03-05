Heartland Cares Disaster Relief

Severe weather slammed into the Heartland, destroying homes and businesses, injuring dozens, and killing at least three of your neighbors. From the moment the storms hit, your American Red Cross has been in the field, on the front lines providing shelter, food and water, supplies, and support for storm victims and emergency workers. The Red Cross works with local government and community partners to provide help where it's needed most. But funds are short and now the Red Cross needs YOUR help to continue these critical services in Brookport, Scott County, and throughout the Heartland.

Click here to donate on-line

click "Disaster Relief" to donate to the Midwest and Illinois tornado effort

or call

1-800-733-2767

specify "Little Egypt Chapter" to donate to the Brookport effort

specify "Southeast Mo. Chapter" for Scott County relief

You can text REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation

Cash donations can also be made at the Banterra Bank in Metropolis. Checks should be made out to "Shawnee Development" with "Brookport" on the memo line. They can be delivered or mailed to the bank at:

Banterra Bank

P.O. Box 529

Metropolis, IL 62960

618-524-9316

Together, we can make a difference for Heartland families devastated by the storms. Please help us show that the Heartland Cares.

American Red Cross - Little Egypt Chapter

655 N. Airport Rd.

Murphysboro, IL 62966

800-272-2984

American Red Cross - Southeast Missouri Chapter

2430 Myra Dr.

Cape Girardeau, MO 63703

573-335-9471

In times like these, the Red Cross rushes to the front lines offering support without any help from the federal government. The only way they can help your neighbors in need is from donations from people like you. All American Red Cross disaster assistance is free, made possible by voluntary donations of time and money from the American people.

Volunteer registration will begin on Nov. 23 at 8:30 a.m. Registration is at the old Veach's service station located at the intersection of Illinois 145 and US 45.



The Illinois Department of Transportation and Massac County Highway Department will begin large debris removal the morning of Nov. 25. Debris should be placed curbside and should not block roadway.

Multi-Agency Relief Center

American Red Cross and local social service organizations will be in attendance to answer your questions, and provide information and disaster related assistance. It will be held on Monday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, Nov. 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Old Gym (behind Brookport Elementary), 306 Crockett Street.

The Red Cross said those affected by the recent tornado are invited to receive available services and relief information. They ask that you bring proof of address (driver's license, utility bill, lease, etc.)



David Searby, the EMA public information officer helping with disaster relief, says they have been overwhelmed with donations of good and are no longer asking for material donations for Brookport. Monetary donations are accepted.



Agencies are establishing disaster relief drop points throughout Paducah and McCracken County, Ky. The McCracken County Sheriff's Department said monetary donations are not being accepted. However, the following items are requested:

Hygiene products

Cleaning supplies and tools (rakes, shovels, brooms)

Household items

Water

Food (non perishable)

Cold weather clothing

Pet supplies

The following drop points will be collecting these items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.:

Paducah Fire Department Station 1, located at 301 Washington Street

Mercy Regional EMS Station 1, located at 3551 Coleman Road

Lone Oak Fire Department, Station 1, located at 111 Cave Thomas Drive

All questions about the drop points should be directed to Mercy Regional EMS at 270-450-8050.

Banterra Bank of Metropolis is collecting monetary donations.

Project Hope and the Landing Strip will be collecting pet supplies. You can call the Landing Strip at 618-638-6697 for more information.

The Red Cross has set up at the First Baptist Church in Metropolis at Metropolis Road and Massac Creek Road. They are accepting donations of plastic tubs so families can gather their personal belongings. Cleaning supply donations are also being accepted at the First Baptist Church in Metropolis at Metropolis Road and Massac Creek Road.

