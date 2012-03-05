Man injured in rollover crash on Hwy. 61 near Fruitland

Jackson Police say a man was injured after he was ejected when his car flipped several times on Hwy. 61 in Fruitland Monday morning.

Police say a man driving a Mitsubishi car was driving southbound on Hwy. 61 when his car flipped over the side of the road just north of the Interstate 55 overpass after 10 a.m.



The car flipped several time, ejecting the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital. No word on the extent of his injuries.

The wreck blocked one lane of traffic for a time, but the road is back open now.

