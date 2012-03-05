Homeowner injured in early morning fire

Firefighters in Farmington were called to a house fire shortly before 4 a.m. Monday.

According to fire chief Todd Mecey, the fire was at a single story home at 514 Oak.

Chief Mecey says the homeowner was home and did need medical treatment for smoke inhalation but has since been released.

The chief says the home has been damaged by the fire and at this time there's no cause.

The Missouri State Fire Marshal's office has also been called in to assist with this investigation.

Chief Mecey said the fire did slightly damage a neighboring house.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.