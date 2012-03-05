Overnight fire burns Scott County auto shop

Fire burns through an automotive repair business overnight just north of Sikeston.

The business is on HH near H and did not have any identification on the outside.

Firefighters from Miner, Scott County rural and Sikeston were all called to the blaze around 1:15 a.m.

When they arrived, the shop was engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control quickly, but at least four vehicles were destroyed.

Firefighters say there was power hooked up to the building, but they have not determined the cause of the fire.

The state fire marshal has been called in to help with the investigation.

No one was injured in or fighting this fire.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.