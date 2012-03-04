2 arrested on burglary related charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

2 arrested on burglary related charges

Reggie Jones (Source: McCracken County Jail) Reggie Jones (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Crystal Tracy (Source: McCracken County Jail) Crystal Tracy (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Surveillance video pictures (Source: McCracken County SO) Surveillance video pictures (Source: McCracken County SO)
Surveillance video pictures (Source: McCracken County SO) Surveillance video pictures (Source: McCracken County SO)
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

Two people were arrested on burglary related charges on Sunday.

Reggie D. Jones, 35, of Park Avenue, Paducah was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property over $500, burglary 1st degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Crystal Tracy, 36, of Park Avenue, Paducah, was arrested on charges of receiving stolen property over $500, criminal possession of a forged instrument 2nd degree, and burglary 1st degree.

They are accused of breaking into two homes on Said Drive and one home in west McCracken County and one home in La Center.  The two allegedly tried to use a stolen credit card at a convenience store, and stole jewelry, guns and other items from the homes.

On March 2, McCracken County Sheriff's Department detectives executed a search warrant at Jones' and Tracy's home on Park Avenue in Paducah.

Upon execution of the search warrant, stolen property from all four burglaries was recovered from the home.  Jones and Tracy were not present at the time of the search warrant.

On March 3rd, detectives say that Jones and Tracy were found in Hopkinsville, Ky.

Warrants were obtained for Jones and Tracy. Jones and Tracy were found with the help of Detective Jimmy Berkhammer of the Christian County Sheriff's Department.

Detectives say the two leaving a local motel in Hopkinsville. A search warrant was  obtained for their motel room.  Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives from the McCracken County Sheriff's Department found 20 grams of methamphetamine, street value $2000, inside the motel room in a safe.

Digital scales, baggies, smoking pipes, syringes and a stolen checkbook were also found in the motel room, according to the sheriff's office.

Additional charges on Jones and Tracy are pending in Christian County.

Copyright 2012 KFVS. All rights reserved.

