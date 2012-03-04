2 Bonne Terre women seriously injured after car hits tree

Two St. Francois County women were seriously injured following a crash Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. on Cedar Falls Road, 3/ 10 of a mile south of Pratt Road in St. Francois County.

Troopers say Mickeylee Berry, 26, of Bonne Terre received serious injuries in the crash and was flown by AirEvac to a St. Louis hospital.

Samantha L. Randazzo, 19, of Bonne Terre received serious injuries and was flown by Arch to a Creve Coeur hospital.



According to the Highway Patrol, a car driven northbound by Mark A. Jolliff, 26, of Bonne Terre was traveling too fast for road conditions. The car then went off the left side of the road and hit a tree.

Jolliff received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to a Farmington hospital.

The Highway Patrol reports that Berry and Randazzo were not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

