Fire guts mobile home in Haywood City

A fire early Sunday afternoon gutted a mobile home in Scott County.

Crews were called after noon to 135 Elm in Haywood City.



The home was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. According to dispatch, they understand the home is a total loss.



No one was in the home at the time crews arrived.

No word on any injuries.

Crews were called from the Scott County Rural Fire District and Oran Fire Protection District.

